Cubs watch Northwestern men’s hoops with ‘personal connection’

MESA, Ariz. – Failure to reach a World Series for 71 years? Failure to win one for 108?

What about failure to even qualify – ever – for a 78-year-old tournament that has had between 32 and 68 berths for the last four decades? From a conference that often qualifies half its teams?

“Let’s just say it’s an equally depressing drought for both fan bases,” Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said. “Thankfully, we figured ours out. Hopefully, they can figure theirs out this year.

“I’ll certainly be one of their biggest fans this March.”

Northwestern men's basketball coach Chris Collins throws out the first pitch at a Cubs game last August.

It’s no wonder the Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team has found a group of like-minded, empathetic baseball players in the Arizona desert, many of the Cubs planning to follow the NCAA tournament results starting Thursday afternoon when NU plays its first tournament game in school history, against Vanderbilt, just 660 miles up the road in Salt Lake City.

“It’s got a little personal feel to it, a little connection,” said Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the starter for the historic Game 7 last fall that brought down the so-called Billy Goat curse. “It makes it cool.”

The Wildcats may not have a name for their drought like the Cubs did, but the recent comparisons are as intentional as the timing of their historical accomplishments are serendipitous.

NU coach Chris Collins is a longtime Cubs fan from Northbrook, who has thrown out the first pitch three times and conducted the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field. When the Cubs were running away with the National League Central last summer and on their way to ending the franchise’s long-suffered wait for a title, the hoops program in Evanston began adopting some of the “why not us, too” faith exhibited by Joe Maddon’s “Try Not to Suck” bunch.

The Cubs and the university already had a longstanding relationship that included Northwestern medical staff, shared use of NU practice facilities and college games at Wrigley.

“I think it’s crazy that it’s happened within the same year almost, two droughts like that [ending],” said Hendricks, who started tuning in to more Northwestern games late in the season at the urging of bullpen catcher Chad Nobel, who went to NU.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” he added. “I can only imagine, just from playing college baseball and getting to play in some kind of collegiate tournament lie that – but something of this magnitude, March Madness, I can’t imagine what those guys are feeling like. It’s got to be pretty special.”

Said Bryant: “But I think the biggest part is not just getting there. I’m sure they’re feeling the same way. They want to win the whole thing. I mean, it was kind of like everybody celebrated us making it to the World Series, and it’s easy to overlook the fact that you want to be there to win the whole thing. That’s how we felt.”

Either way, he added, “It’s a pretty good time to be a Chicago sports fan I feel like in general.”