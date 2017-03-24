Cubs, White Sox Friday spring-training report

Now that we can all agree Cubs president Theo Epstein is the greatest leader in the world, can we hear it for Bill Murray being the greatest fan in the world?

Our friends at USA Today Sports’ For The Win site put together a terrific post today making the case that Murray is having the greatest sports year ever — for a fan, we assume.

Much of the case is built around the Cubs’ winning the World Series in 2016, and there is no question Murray is one of the most famous Cubs fans who have been there through the good times and bad. Did Murray hog a little too much air time last fall? He was everywhere, including on the field in Cleveland after Game 7 and in the clubhouse pouring champagne on EVERYONE.

Maybe he did get too much air time, but we love him enough that we can overlook that.

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Actor Bill Murray reacts on the field after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

For The Win points out that Murray’s year involved more than just the Cubs and Wrigley Field. Murray’s case was bolstered by a tweet late Thursday night from idle Bulls star Dwyane Wade.

The power of Bill Murray… This is his year in sports….. As a fan ofcourse — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2017

Murray’s big year has included watching his son, Luke, work as an assistant on Xavier coach Chris Mack’s staff this season. Murray also launched his own line of golf clothes in October. He played a round of golf with superstar Jordan Spieth at a pro-am event. He got to work on his putting in the Oval Office with President Obama. And the minor-league baseball team he co-owns, the Charleston RiverDogs, earned a playoff berth for the first time in more than a decade.

Whew!

In celebration of Flashback Friday, here’s Murray sharing a Bud in the booth with Harry Caray on 8-8-88 before the first night game at Wrigley Field.

TAKING THE FIFTH

Jake Arrieta says the Cubs have the best rotation in the majors and it’s hard to present an argument against the right-hander. There are many reasons to back up Arrieta’s claim, but here’s a stunner: The majors’ reigning ERA champ has locked down the FIFTH spot in the Cubs’ rotation.

As our Gordon Wittenmyer points out: A quick glance through major-league history suggests Hendricks might be the first league ERA leader to open the next season as his team’s fifth starter. The Athletics’ Steve Ontiveros led the American League in ERA in 1994 and started the team’s fourth game in ’95. The Giants’ Scott Garrelts led the National League in ’89 and opened as the team’s fourth starter the next year.

Meanwhile, Arrieta launched a monster home run — on his first Cactus League swing — off Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. Arrieta’s blast went an estimated 465 feet. Check out the video here.

ON THE SOUTH SIDE

There have been red flags surrounding starting pitcher Carlos Rodon all camp and the White Sox scratched the left-hander from his outing today. General manager Rick Hahn indicated Rodon will likely open the season on the disabled list. An MRI has been scheduled for today.

Check this post through the day for updates.

VOICE OF REASON

Jason Benetti has quickly established himself in the White Sox’ broadcast booth after just one full season on the job. Sometimes his pop-culture references are lost on partner Steve Stone, but Stoney is enough of a pro to roll with it all.

And though there has been some well-chronicled turbulence in the booth involving Stone and veteran Hawk Harrelson, it’s clear Stone loves working with Benetti.

‘‘Hawk has given long and meritorious service to the White Sox,’’ Stone said, calling Harrelson the face of the franchise. ‘‘On the other side of the page, you have a guy who is special. I’m not just talking talent.

‘‘You can’t teach a sense of humor, and he has a very good one. You have to entertain the fans. That’s one thing younger broadcasters have a hard time with, but Jason doesn’t. He understands we’re baseball broadcasters and we’re in the entertainment business.’’

Check out Daryl Van Schouwen’s terrific story on Benetti living his dream job.

