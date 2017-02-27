Cubs, White Sox Monday spring training report

Jason Kipnis grew up in the northern suburbs and spent most of his early life surrounded by Cubs fans. He knows the culture. He even rehearsed what he would say to dejected Cubs fans had his Cleveland Indians ruined their trip to the World Series last fall.

So Kipnis thought he was prepared — until that early morning at O’Hare in November.

There was Kipnis — still stinging from that Game 7, extra-inning loss to the Cubs. There was the Cubs fan — clearly delighted to come face to face with the Indians star who could have ended Game 7 after getting a lollipop slider from Aroldis Chapman, but fouled off the gift-wrapped pitch instead.

The fan yelled, “Go, Cubs, Go!” after spotting Kipnis and Kipnis … well …

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians reaches first base on an infield single during the fifth inning in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 678125603

“I’ll paraphrase and say I didn’t handle it too well,” Kipnis told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in a story posted Monday morning.

Kipnis, who is fighting through a shoulder injury, is eager to get back to the biggest stage. And it’s clear he would love a rematch with his hometown team.

Check out Zack Meisel’s excellent post on cleveland.com.

GAME 8, ANYONE?

The Indians and Cubs reunited on the field Sunday in what our Gordon Wittenmyer playfully called Game 8.

Let’s be clear: This was definitely not a World Series type of game, but maybe it’s fitting that the Cubs and Indians played to a tie.

THEO’S THE MAN WITH A PLAN

We obviously can’t get enough of that 2016 World Series. And our Rick Morrissey revisited Cubs president Theo Epstein boldly announcing his rebuilding plan for the Cubs — one that involved a measure of tanking that has become a trend around baseball. Give Cubs fans credit for weathering the storm. And give Epstein more credit for never veering from his plan.

NORTH VS. SOUTH

The Cubs and White Sox meet today in a Cactus League game. Looks like the Cubs have stacked their lineup for this crosstown showdown that will take place in Arizona. For the Cubs, it’s a nice reunion with their former managed, Rick Renteria.

For the White Sox, it’s a chance for Yoan Moncada — the top prospect acquired from the Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade — to get his first Cactus League start. Moncada, a switch-hitter with power and speed, was penciled in the seventh spot in Renteria’s lineup.

PROSPECT WATCH

Starlin Castro knows what it’s like to be a top prospect. The former Cubs shortstop, who was jettisoned right before the rebuild was complete, is spending his days now looking over his shoulder in Yankees camp. Check out this interesting story in the New York Post on Castro’s latest challenges.

A key for Castro — and this will sound familiar to Cubs fans — is showing more patience at the plate and drawing more walks.

It’s easy to forget that Castro — a three-time All-Star — is still just 26.

90 SECONDS IN CHICAGO

To celebrate the Cubs and White Sox facing each other today — heck, let’s just celebrate that Cactus League baseball is happening! — our pals at Whistle Sports put together this video of 90 seconds with a Chicago sports fan.

