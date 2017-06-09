Cubs, White Sox players worry about families trapped in Irma’s wrath

Willson Contreras, the Cubs’ Venezuelan-born catcher, spent a few quiet moments looking at the news on the clubhouse TV on Tuesday afternoon before heading to the field in Pittsburgh.

“Pray for Puerto Rico,” he said under his breath as he walked past a few people on his way out.

Contreras has dealt with his own off-the-field hell the past two years, trying to keep loved ones safe in the midst of political upheaval and rioting in his Venezuela.

And Contreras isn’t the only player feeling fear of potentially witnessing the destruction of his homeland.

With roughly 15 percent of current MLB players originating from areas that are in Hurricane Irma’s path, baseball families in professional clubhouses across the country now turn their eyes toward the Atlantic basin, where Hurricane Irma had already began to strike on Wednesday with the ferocity no one alive has ever witnessed.

“It’s very, very difficult to keep the focus on the game,” White Sox’ Jose Abreu, a cuban-born infielder, said before Wednesday’s game against the Indians. “But right now, I’m praying for them and just trying to keep my focus for tonight’s game … In Cuba, you don’t have anything to protect yourself from that kind of disaster and that powerful hurricane.”

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports that Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. The storm is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in the National Hurricane Center’s records.

To put Irma’s strength in perspective, Puerto Rico hasn’t had a hurricane of this magnitude since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, which killed a total of 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida, according to the NWS.

Cubs catcher Victor Caratini’s entire family lives in Puerto Rico and he said he tried to get them out of there, but his parents didn’t want to leave his family.

“I can’t control it. I stay in touch with my family as best I can and thank God that everybody will be safe in Puerto Rico,” Caratini said.

Irma’s winds may fluctuate, but the storm would likely remain a Category 4 or 5 hurricane for the next few days as it’s expected to roar past Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas, according to the NWS.

Damaging winds and flooding, which could lead to mudslides and deadly storm surges are predicted to those countries in Irma’s path.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he’s offered up support to his players who have family in the storm’s path.

“I’m sure their emotions and their mind and their hearts are with their families. They wouldn’t be human if they were filling those things,” Renteria said. “We all deal with it in our own way. And if there’s a situation that occurs here we’ll deal with it if we have to.”

Cubs catcher Rene Rivera’s parents, sister and aunt live 20 minutes inland from Puerto Rico’s coast. Rivera said he’s trying to remain optimistic that their two-story house with strong construction will protect them.

“This is Mother (Nature) so you can worry about stuff; you can sorry about your house; you can worry about the family, but there’s nothing you can do,” Rivera said before Wednesday’s game against the Pirates. “You just pray. You just hope that nothing worse happens, and you leave everything in the hands of God. And He knows and He will do anything to protect the people.”