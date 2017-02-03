Cubs, White Sox Thursday spring training report

Count your blessings, Cubs fans.

News this morning from the Red Sox’ camp shows just how fragile those championship dreams can be. Left-hander David Price has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of lingering pain in his left forearm.

Those things happen, especially this early in camp, but this news feels a little different. Price underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the Red Sox have reached out to Dr. James Andrews, which usually means trouble. Keep in mind, Price lead the American League with 230 innings last season.

If you go to Dr. Andrews for a second opinion, the first opinion was not, "Wow, nice elbow!" Best wishes to David Price. Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester throws during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) March 2, 2017

“Yes, we are concerned, as we would be with any player,” Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters. “That’s why we’re taking every step and scratching him for Sunday.”

After seeing Shields Wed. have to wonder why every SP off that @Rays staff has either blown out or underachieved. Garza, Hellickson, etc. https://t.co/qc7PtmMqGf — Barry M. Bloom (@Boomskie) March 2, 2017

How blessed were the Cubs in 2016? All five of their regular starters — Jon Lester (32 starts), Jake Arrieta (31), Kyle Hendricks (31), John Lackey (29) and Jason Hammel (30) — made 29 or more starts. That speaks to the durability of the Cubs’ rotation. The Mets had two. The Dodgers had one. The Pirates didn’t have a single pitcher make even 22 or more starts.

The Price news is sending shock waves through Red Sox Nation. Price is coming off a 17-9 season with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts. He was expected to be one of the keys to a fierce rotation that includes Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been riding an incredible two-season wave of durability from their starters — amazing after two deep postseason runs.

OH, MY BACK!

OK, this next bit of news isn’t quite to the level of the Price news. The Cubs have scratched first baseman Anthony Rizzo from their lineup today because of tightness in his back. Relax. THIS seems routine.

Non-roster invitee Chris Dominguez has been tabbed to replace Rizzo at first base today against the Reds. Which brings up an interesting story about a guy named Wally Pipp …

KANSAS CITY BARBECUED

Imagine the delight of Royals fans upon hearing that newly acquired pitcher Jason Hammel has kept his home in Chicago and hopes to someday return to the Cubs.

That’s the message he delivered in a lengthy interview with our Gordon Wittenmyer. Hammel explains why he left the Cubs as a free agent, saying: “I love how people are saying it was a choice. It really wasn’t. It was either basically pitch out of the bullpen or not have a job.”

This is a terrific story that details the business side of baseball.

Gordon also caught up with Jorge Soler in the Royals’ camp. Soler plans to still deliver on his can’t-miss promise that was never fulfilled with the Cubs.

DANCE FEVERISH

David Ross is no dancing fool, not when you see who he has partnered with for the next edition of “Dancing With the Stars.” The former Cubs catcher and current ESPN analyst and Cubs front-office official is going to have a tough time achieving his goal of spending more time with his family with such a full plate.

Or is that a fool plate?

The odds have been posted (really, there are odds on this?) for Ross’ chances of hitting a home run on the dance floor. Let’s just say he better not quit one of his day jobs, based on the early odds.

Ross’ former Cubs teammates are thrilled that he will get a chance to display his talents on the big stage.

BACK FOR SECONDS

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is due back in a federal courtroom in Miami today to resume testimony during the trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the U.S.

On Wednesday, Abreu revealed in court that he ate a page out of a phony passport in desperation during his flight to Chicago to sign with the White Sox. What an amazing story.

This trial highlights the questionable route Major League Baseball teams were taking to land talent from Cuba and elsewhere.

AROUND THE HORN ON TWITTER

To our surprise, it looks like our ole #Astros concept logo might be going a short run of lids. #sportslogos pic.twitter.com/14MjcelsTq — Gridiron Labs (@gridironlabs) March 1, 2017

Before & After: edit/colorization of the 1909 Boston #RedSox at Spring Training – The original photo was in pretty rough shape! pic.twitter.com/dEDinyScTJ — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) March 2, 2017

The new instant replay limits will become official today, along with pitchless intentional walk, in first changes. https://t.co/uVEYbe9bD5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 2, 2017

Yesterday marked 2 yrs since we lost Latin America's Jackie Robinson. Privilege to talk to him just before he passed https://t.co/WAmbBHbbpa — Christina Kahrl (@ChristinaKahrl) March 2, 2017