Cubs willing to limit scope of potential trades to keep roster intact

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs continue to be linked in trade rumors to several high cost pitchers, including starters, as Monday’s trade deadline approaches. But after trading their top two prospects to acquire starter Jose Quintana earlier this month, it looks unlikely they’ll be able to pull off another sizeable move without trading from their big-league roster.

Team officials have not ruled it out but are very reluctant move anyone off the roster, even after lengthy struggles this season by some of their young hitters.

“I’d be surprised, based on my conversations,” manager Joe Maddon said Saturday of that possibility. “I know we like our guys. We like our team. I don’t talk to them on a daily basis about that; they come to me when they’ve got something cooking.”

Despite checking the price tags on Oakland’s Sonny Gray, Detroit’s Justin Verlander and the Rangers’ Yu Darvish, a team source said the club did not expect to add another starter by the deadline.

Widely coveted A's pitcher Sonny Gray was scratched from Sunday's start because of heated trade talks, with the Yankees the apparent front-runners to land him as of Saturday night.

The Quintana deal – which looks like the biggest acquisition of the trading period so far – also lessens the urgency for the Cubs to acquire the second starter they hope to add to help backfill anticipated free agency losses of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.

They’re also finding it difficult to compete for the higher-profile relievers on the market without a marquee prospect to offer after trading Gleyber Torres last summer, trading Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease for Quintana and after graduating Ian Happ to the majors this year.

The expectation is the Cubs will add a veteran catcher, with Miami’s A.J. Ellis in their sights, and might yet swing a deal for a reliever in the final hours for Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

But it would be a surprise if they ultimately changed course and decided to trade from the roster.

“I like this group here a lot,” Maddon said. “I think we have all the ingredients that we need right here. And there’s also some dudes in AAA that can still help, too.

“So whatever the boys decide, I’m fine with it. But I don’t necessarily see a subtraction among the position-player group, or with anybody that’s here, really. I’d be surprised if the addition came through subtraction here.”

Rotation flip-flop

The Cubs are using Monday’s scheduled off day to flip-flop Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta in the rotation, with Lester moved up to Tuesday and Arrieta pushed back to Wednesday.

The move accommodates Lester, who leaves the team after Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks to attend his uncle’s funeral.

Notes: When Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun drove home Eric Thames in the first inning Saturday, it marked the first time in 15 games since the All-Star break that the Cubs have allowed a first-inning run. They allowed 80 in 88 games before the break. …Kyle Schwarber, who was treated for back soreness in recent days (“nothing big,” he said), was in the lineup Saturday. …The loss to the Brewers Friday snapped a nine-game road winning streak for the Cubs – which meant their only road losses this month, entering Saturday, were on July 1 and 28.

