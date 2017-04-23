Cubs win series, but leave Cincinnati after bitter, sloppy loss

CINCINNATI – Anthony Rizzo is heating up for the Cubs. The bullpen is looking better. And they left Cincinnati Sunday with a series win for the fifth time in six series to start the season.

But that was about it. If you were looking for a feel-good vibe in the Cubs’ clubhouse after Sunday’s 7-5 loss to the Reds, you were still looking after the last piece of carry-on luggage rolled out of the room on their way to Pittsburgh.

Especially if you were looking in John Lackey’s corner.

“Yeah, I don’t care about the series right now. I’m pissed,” said Lackey, the Cubs’ starter who lost for the third consecutive start on a strange day when most things that could go wrong did.

John Lackey and catcher Miguel Montero after Patrick Kivlehan's three-run double in the sixth.

“I felt like I definitely pitched a lot better than the numbers are going to show,” he said. “Two out of the first three runs were a couple balls that kind of fell in on me. And I really didn’t give up a whole lot of hard contact. What are you going to do?”

Well, there was that second-inning home run that Scott Schebler hit. And the three-run double to the left-center gap in the sixth by Patrick Kivlehan – a bench guy who wasn’t even in the lineup until Zack Cozart was scratched because of a sore wrist.

If anything, this was a day that summed up the nature of the Cubs’ stutter-step start to their championship defense.

Consider the “dominant” pitching performance by Reds starter Bronson Arroyo, who before April 8 hadn’t pitched in a big-league game in three seasons because of multiple arm injuries.

His velocity ranging most of the day from 75 mph to 82 mph, Arroyo baffled the Cubs for six innings, retiring the first 10 he faced, allowing two runs on a Kris Bryant single followed by a Rizzo homer in the fourth and striking out seven.

“Obviously, he’s throwing below hitting speed right now,” said catcher Miguel Montero.

Meanwhile the Cubs have trailed in nine consecutive games (losing five of them).

They haven’t had a quality start from the rotation since Jon Lester’s seven scoreless innings in a no-decision a week earlier against the Pirates.

And Bryant hasn’t had a multi-hit game since his two-homer game the day before that Lester start. The league’s reigning MVP – and player with MLB’s hottest-selling jersey – is hitting just .230 with 19 strikeouts (second to Kyle Schwarber on the team).

“Some of it is he’s fouling his pitch off,” said Maddon, who said he’s not even sure how often Bryant’s getting his pitch to hit.

“But I’m kind of encouraged because were in decent shape right now, and he really hasn’t gotten off yet. Rizzo [12-game hitting streak] has. Schwarber has done a great job of getting on base and getting some big hits, but he’s still got a lot left in the tank, too. …

“Some guys really haven’t kicked it in gear yet, and we’re still sitting in decent shape.”

Tell it to Lackey (1-3).

This is the kind of day it was for him:

On the ninth pitch of the first at-bat of the game, Billy Hamilton blooped a ball to center that Jon Jay allowed to fall in front of him for a hit after getting a bad jump. Next two pitches: steals of second and third.

One out later, Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly for the quick lead.

Errors on a questionable scoring decision on a ball past Rizzo and a bad throw by Kris Bryant contributed to two unearned runs during a four-run sixth against Lackey – also costing any chance Lackey had of pitching deeper in the game.

“He looks good to me,” Montero said. “Unfortunately, it feels like every little mistake he makes he pays for.

“I know he’s frustrated,” Montero added, “because [starters] work their butts off for four days before they get the start, expecting everything to go right. And we let him down.”