Cubs winning at All-Star voting game despite losses in actual games

SAN DIEGO – All-Star voters don’t seem to believe Cubs hitters are doing all that bad as the love for last year’s World Series champs keep pouring in.

A lineup that ranks in the middle of the pack in overall performance and is the worst in the National League hitting with men in scoring position has players in the top two in voting at all five non-outfield positions – and has three of the top five-ranked outfielders in voting released Tuesday.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo (.235, 12 homers), a three-time All-Star, and reigning MVP Kris Bryant (.276, 11 homers), a two-time All-Star at third, both lead the voting at their positions.

Three more Cubs are second at their spots: shortstop Addison Russell, second baseman Javy Baez and catcher Willson Contreras.

Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo leads in early voting at first base, and reigning MVP Kris Bryant (background) leads NL voting at third.

Behind Bryce Harper of the Nationals and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies, Cubs Jason Heyward, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber rank 3-4-5. The top three outfielders in the final voting make the starting lineup.

Full list of National League leaders.