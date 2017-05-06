Cubs without closer Wade Davis, who goes on paternity list Monday

Cubs closer Wade Davis went on the paternity list Monday, leaving the team to be with his wife, who was in labor in a Chicago hospital.

Players can miss up to three games on the paternity list, but Davis, who has converted 18 consecutive save chances dating to last year, was expected to return during the Marlins series, which concludes Wednesday.

Taking his place on the roster, was right-hander Dylan Floro, who was brought in from AAA Iowa for his third stretch with the big-league club this season.

Veteran Koji Uehara, the former Red Sox closer who earned a save for the Cubs Sunday, is the Cubs’ backup closer in Davis’ absence. Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop also are in the wings for a save chance if necessary.