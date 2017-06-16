Cubs won’t push Hendricks’ hand injury after setback, could miss weeks

Two days after Kyle Hendricks had a second MRI on his ailing pitching hand, the only thing that seems clear about his timeline for a return is that will be measured in weeks instead of the days the team originally hoped.

The good news for the Cubs was that the MRI suggested nothing more than the inflammation originally diagnosed in the area from his middle finger into the back of his hand.

“We don’t have a particular finish line in mind yet,” Maddon said. “It’s sore; it’s just not going away.”

Hendricks originally hoped to return from the DL in time to pitch this weekend in Pittsburgh. But after a setback Tuesday when he threw for the first time since the DL move, the Cubs shut him down again.

Kyle Hendricks during his last start, June 4.

“We don’t want to push him right now, so we’ll let it just go at his own pace,” said Maddon, who also anticipates a brief rehab assignment. “Once he gets to that [pain-free] point, then we’ll move it along. But until that happens we all have to just be patient. It’s just an awkward injury.”