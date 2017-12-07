After a disappointing start to the season that leaves the Cubs two games under .500 at the All-Star break, the 2016 World Series champions are no longer the favorite to repeat.
The Cubs began the year as co-favorites with the Red Sox at 9-2 to win the World Series but have since fallen to 8-1, according to the latest odds from Bovada.
Even as of June 1 the Cubs were 5-1 favorites, but their struggle to get on track deeper into the season has dropped them considerably.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current favorite at 7-2 followed by the Houston Astros at 17-4, the Boston Red Sox at 6-1 and the Washington Nationals at 7-1.
The Cleveland Indians, losers of the 2016 World Series, are tied with the Cubs at 8-1.
Current Odds to win World Series
(from Bovada)
Los Angeles Dodgers 7/2
Houston Astros 17/4
Boston Red Sox 6/1
Washington Nationals 7/1
Chicago Cubs 8/1
Cleveland Indians 8/1
New York Yankees 14/1
Arizona Diamondbacks 16/1
Colorado Rockies 25/1
Milwaukee Brewers 25/1
Kansas City Royals 33/1
Toronto Blue Jays 50/1
St. Louis Cardinals 50/1
Minnesota Twins 66/1
Tampa Bay Rays 66/1
Baltimore Orioles 75/1
Los Angeles Angels 75/1
Seattle Mariners 75/1
Texas Rangers 75/1
Detroit Tigers 100/1
New York Mets 100/1
Pittsburgh Pirates 100/1
Atlanta Braves 150/1
Chicago White Sox 500/1
Cincinnati Reds 500/1
Miami Marlins 500/1
Oakland Athletics 500/1
Philadelphia Phillies Off the Board
San Diego Padres Off the Board
San Francisco Giants Off the Board