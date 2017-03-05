Cubs’ World Series trophy repaired after being damaged in Boston

The Cubs’ World Series trophy reportedly was damaged during team president Theo Epstein’s charity concert Saturday night in Boston but quickly repaired in time for display for the game Sunday night against the Red Sox.

The Boston Globe reported that a few of the flags on the Commissioner’s Trophy snapped off while being passed around the crowd at the Hot Stove Cool Music concert. The pieces were recovered, and the trophy was put back together.

The Globe reported that the concert was winding down before 1 a.m. when Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, joined on stage by former Red Sox GM Epstein and others, played Neil Young’s ‘‘Rockin’ in the Free World.’’

Then, the Red Sox’ 2004 World Series trophy and the Cubs’ 2016 World Series trophy, which had been backstage, were making their way through the audience. That’s when the damage occurred.