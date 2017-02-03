Cubs’ Zastryzny exits game with bruised calf in Cubs loss to Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cubs’ top two hitting prospects, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and 2015 first-round pick Ian Happ drove in the Cubs’ two runs in the seventh inning, but it was too little, too late in a 6-2 loss to the Reds in the first game of a day-night, split-squad doubleheader Thursday.

Jimenez drove in the Cubs’ first run with a sacrifice fly, and Happ delivered a two-out, RBI single later in the inning.

The Cubs faced the Diamondbacks in the 8:10 p.m. (CT) nightcap.

Rob Zastryzny throws under manager Joe Maddon's supervision after being hit on the calf by a shot back to the mound. He stayed in the game for three more batters before exiting.

Zasrtryzny struck in calf, leaves start

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny, who debuted last summer, left his start against the Reds in the third inning after being struck in the right calf by a shot back to the mound. He pitched to three more batters, then left with the trainer.

“It hit me and it didn’t feel too bad, so I kind of walked it off and two pitches later I could feel it tightening up,” he said.

Zastryzny, whose two runs scored after he left the game with two on and two out, dismissed any thought he could miss his next turn.

“It’s just a bruise,” he said. “It’s going to hurt tomorrow, and then the next day I should be ready to go 100 percent.”

Heyward watch

Right-fielder Jason Heyward, who struggled through his worst offensive season last year, remains hitless this spring after two fly balls and a grounder to first in three at-bats against the Reds.

But he said he’s more comfortable at the plate than last year, and “I like that I’m swinging at strikes. It’s just all about trying to get them in the zone.

“Right now guys are making some pretty good pitches all the way around,” he added. “I feel like we’ve all been saying that to each other.”

Pen stars on tap

The Cubs’ top relievers are on the schedule this weekend to make their spring game debuts.

Pedro Strop, Hector Rondon and Carl Edwards Jr. are on the schedule to back up starter Kyle Hendricks on Saturday at home against the Dodgers.

New closer Wade Davis, Koji Uehara and Justin Grimm are scheduled to back Jon Lester on Sunday against the Rangers.

On deck

Reds at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. (CT), Friday, cubs.com audio, Tim Adleman vs. Mike Montgomery.