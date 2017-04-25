Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to retire after 2017 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr., gets ready to go out for the opening practice session for the NASCAR auto race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Friday, March 24, 2017. Only 24 drivers in NASCAR history have started 600 races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the club Sunday. After a slow start to his first season back from a concussion, he would love to celebrate the milestone with his first win on the well-aged asphalt at Fontana, where he typically runs quite well. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire after the 2017 season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt, the son of a NASCAR superstar, is 42 and has put together his own Hall of Fame career. Earnhardt has 26 wins in 603 starts, including Daytona 500 victories in 2004 and 2014 as well as 14 consecutive NASCAR Sprint Cup Most Popular Driver awards.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017. Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Now in the midst of his 18th full-time season at the elite Cup level, Earnhardt made his 600th career series start on March 26 at Fontana, California. He will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt’s best finish in eight starts this season was fifth place at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9. He is ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2018 team alignment at a later date.