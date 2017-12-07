Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise; Bears top local at 16th

NEW YORK — The Dallas Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise for the second straight year, according to Forbes .

As for Chicago teams sports franchises, the Bears rank tops at No. 16 ($2.7 billion). They were two spots ahead of the Cubs ($2.68 billion), whose value increased 22 percent from last year. The Bulls came in at No. 22 on the list with a worth of $2.5 billion.

The White Sox or the Blackhawks did not crack the top 50 franchises. Hockey overall did not fare well — no NHL team made the list.

In its annual rankings, Forbes placed the New York Yankees second — up from fourth a year ago — with a value of $3.7 billion.

Next are three soccer clubs: Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64) and Real Madrid ($3.58).

The rest of the top 10 includes the New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Knicks ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion).

The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations done over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.

The average current value of the top most valuable teams is $2.5 billion, the highest to date, an increase over last year, when the average value was $2.2 billion.