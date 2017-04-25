Dan Feeney proud to carry on Chicago area’s tradition of great OL

Being from Sandburg High in southwest suburban Orland Park already made meeting the Bears at Halas Hall a special experience for Indiana guard Dan Feeney.

And then he saw running back Jordan Howard’s jersey encased in glass.

“That was cool for me obviously being a Chicago kid and blocking for him last year [at Indiana],” Feeney said of being at the Bears’ local pro day. “That cool factor was through the roof being there and just walking through all the facilities.”

It might not be with the Bears, but Feeney will be calling an NFL team’s facility home soon enough. He’s widely considered one of the top-rated guards in this year’s draft. Feeney could be drafted as high as the tail end of the first round on Thursday.

Indiana guard Dan Feeney. (Getty)

Feeney, who is 6-4 and 305 pounds, also continues a local tradition. He and LSU center Ethan Pocic, a likely Day 2 draft pick, are the next in line when it comes to high-caliber offensive linemen from the Chicago area.

Recent draftees who started during the 2016 season include: Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo (Lake Zurich), Texans guard Jeff Allen (King), Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (Marian Central), Chiefs guard/center Zach Fulton (Homewood-Flossmoor), Lions guard Laken Tomlinson (Lane), Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (Marmion), Titans tackle Dennis Kelly (Marian Catholic) and Broncos tackle Michael Schofield (Sandburg).

The Chargers drafted guard/center Chris Watt (Glenbard West) in third round in 2014, but he missed all of last season because of knee surgery.

“There is definitely something in the water out here,” Feeney said. “We’re growing them big. It’s cool. It shows the competition that’s out here. You got a lot of Division-I linemen coming out and a lot of them are from the Chicagoland area. That’s awesome publicity for the city. It’s an awesome competition level.”

Schofield, of course, stands out to Feeney because he’s also from Sandburg. They’ve gotten to know each other through offensive line coach Greg Frey, who coached Feeney at Indiana and Schofield at Michigan.

“I’m excited to put Orland Park on the map again,” Feeney said.

He definitely has the potential to do that.

Feeney wasn’t the most heralded college prospect from the area. Pocic, who played Feeney in high school at Lemont, had scholarship offers from powerhouses across country. Feeney’s old Rivals.com profile lists only three offers: Indiana, Illinois and Western Michigan.

“I wanted to raise the standard of Indiana football,” Feeney said.

In a sense, Feeney did that by developing into a coveted NFL prospect. He was a first-team Big Ten selection in his final two seasons. Last year, he was a first-team All-American.

The interest Feeney has received from NFL teams is significant. He’s considered a plug-and-play player.

According to Pro Football Focus’ college analysis, Feeney allowed only two sacks, four hits and 19 hurries on 1,239 pass block attempts over his last three seasons. He was penalized a mere 10 times those years, too.

“Dan is a very consistent player [and] has a ton of experience at Indiana,” former Browns general manager Phil Savage said. “He was really productive [at the Senior Bowl] in terms of his pass protection and his run blocking.”

Last season, Feeney displayed some versatility when asked to play tackle at times because of injuries.

“I had to do it to help the team out,” Feeney said.

In other words, Feeney has the right mentality — one that teams look for up front. He’s also a rugged, rough-and-tumble type. Bears guard Kyle Long has those qualities, too.

Being a guard isn’t a “sexy position,” Feeney said, but he loves it.

“A lot goes into it, to not be recognized,” Feeney said, “but I’m all good with that as long as my quarterback is safe and my running back is making good runs. That’s all I care about.”

Howard could vouch for him.