Danica Patrick shoots down rumors about retirement

Danica Patrick is done at Stewart-Haas Racing and her future in NASCAR is now up in the air amid a sponsorship shake-up. Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 saying her time with Stewart-Haas had come to an end due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season. | Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Danica Patrick is at a crossroads in her NASCAR career.

Patrick announced Tuesday that her partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing had ended, leaving her future in NASCAR unsteady.

Her breakup with Stewart-Haas Racing came after Patrick’s sponsorship package with Nature’s Bakery unraveled after the on-the-go snack brand stepped back from their three-year contract with Patrick in January after only one season.

Many people speculated that this could mean the end of Patrick’s racing career.

But the 33-year-old driver shot down those rumors that she was retiring Wednesday.

“That’s just not the case. It really just means that I’m not going to be driving for that team anymore. I’ve said for the last year or two that, you know, I’ll do it as long as it’s fun,” said Patrick. “What’s fun is doing well. So, if I feel like I have an opportunity to be in a car that’s going to give me the ability to have fun, which is run well, than that’s what I’m doing to do.”

Co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart, offered Patrick his “unwavering” support. He called Patrick “fearless” in a Facebook post and applauded her for always being willing to take on a challenge.

Patrick said she appreciated Stewart’s support.

“It’s nice to hear, but I’ve also have driven for him for a long time,” Patrick said. “I would hope and think that if he didn’t think highly of me that wouldn’t have been a position that I would’ve been in for the last six years.”

Patrick was at the top of her IndyCar career when she decided to make the jump to NASCAR’s top level in 2011. As the only female NASCAR racer, she’s seen steady improvement, but has remained the middle of the pack.

This season, Patrick is ranked a Cup career-low 28th in the standings.

Patrick was persistent that the shake up in her sponsorships and the uncertainty of her future will not be a distraction in the ten races left this season.

“With the goals, nothing has changed no matter what, which is just to perform at the highest level and to try win,” Patrick said. “[I’m going to] just focus on the job at hand and let all the people that do the business handle the business and we’ll see what comes next.”

If Patrick decides to retire from racing, she has a lot of other business ventures to fall back on. She launched a clothing line in January and has a book coming out next year.

Patrick is also on the road promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle. Her sponsor, Aspen Dental, hosted an event Wednesday in Chicago that had free go-karting and the opportunity to receive driving tips from Patrick.

