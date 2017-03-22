David DeJesus back with Cubs in broadcast booth

MESA, Ariz. – David DeJesus, the first free agent signed by the Cubs under Theo Epstein in the fall of 2011, returns to the fold this season as a broadcaster, CSN Chicago announced.

DeJesus, 37, replaces Todd Hollandsworth as an analyst on pregame and postgame shows. Hollandsworth left in December to become a full-time color analyst for Miami Marlins broadcasts.

DeJesus was the Cubs’ leadoff hitter for the 2012 team that lost 101 games in the first year of the new front office regime’s rebuild. The outfielder eventually was traded for cash the following summer to the Nationals, who then flipped him in a trade four days later to Joe Maddon’s Rays.

He was an early mentor for first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

David DeJesus in a game against the Mets at Wrigley Field in 2013.

“I loved my time with the Cubs, and I am excited to be able to bring my insight to the viewers and enjoy the ride to another championship,” said DeJesus, who last played for the Angels in 2015.