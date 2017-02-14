David Robertson talks about being subject of trade rumors
GLENDALE, Ariz. — David Robertson understands his days with the White Sox are likely numbered.
“It’s tough because there is nothing I can really do. I just try to put it in the back of my mind, come to the field and do the work I need to do,” Robertson said Tuesday. “Whatever decision this organization makes is what they’re going to do.”The Washington Nationals and Sox have been in talks for weeks about Robertson, who has two years and $25 million left on his contract. The Sox are rebuilding and looking to add to a core of prospects already built up with trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton.
Pitchers and catchers reported to camp Tuesday.