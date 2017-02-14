David Robertson talks about being subject of trade rumors

GLENDALE, Ariz. — David Robertson understands his days with the White Sox are likely numbered.

“It’s tough because there is nothing I can really do. I just try to put it in the back of my mind, come to the field and do the work I need to do,” Robertson said Tuesday. “Whatever decision this organization makes is what they’re going to do.”The Washington Nationals and Sox have been in talks for weeks about Robertson, who has two years and $25 million left on his contract. The Sox are rebuilding and looking to add to a core of prospects already built up with trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 03: David Robertson #30 of the Chicago White Sox pitches for a save in the 9th inning against the Boston Red Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on May 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Red Sox 4-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Pitchers and catchers reported to camp Tuesday.