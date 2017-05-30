David Ross to be substitute analyst for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball

David Ross gets a warm reception as he walks onto the field to receive his championship ring from a Chicago Cubs fan at Wrigley Field. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After his baseball analyst debut three weeks ago, David Ross is quickly climbing in the broadcast rankings and will be a substitute analyst for ESPN’s No. 1 baseball broadcast team.

Ross will join the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball crew — play-by-play announcer John Schulman and analyst Aaron Boone — in the booth for the June 4 broadcast of the Chicago Cubs hosting the St. Louis Cardinals, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The former Cubs catcher and two-time World Series champion will fill in for Jessica Mendoza, who is scheduled to work the Women’s College World Series, which begins Thursday. Ross offers a unique perspective, branching from his 15 years of experience with seven major league franchises.

Ross has an unusual take on retirement. While most take time vacationing at some tropical destination, Ross has been nonstop since the Cubs won the World Series in November. He’s added best-selling author and Bryzzo front-office intern to his resume.

They may seam nice but they're hard on the new guy! #Intern https://t.co/Q1S5l32U3h — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 1, 2017

Ross also took his ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” runner-up trophy on a stadium tour.

As of now, Ross is only scheduled to be a part of the Sunday Night Baseball crew until Mendoza returns.