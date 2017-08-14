David Ross to skydive at Chicago Air and Water Show

Former Cubs catcher David Ross is seeking a new thrill or maybe more attention.

Ross will open the 59th annual Chicago Air and Water Show by tandem jumping out of a plane with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. He will touch down in front of the Boat House at North Avenue Beach after the show opens at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19.

It seems Ross doesn’t know the definition of retirement. He’s done the exact opposite of that since the Cubs won the World Series in November.

Since entering “retirement,” Ross took a position as a special assistant to the Cubs baseball operations, was an intern for Bryzzo Souvenir Co. and he published a memoir. Ross also finished as the runner-up of last season’s Dancing With the Stars on ABC and he became an ESPN baseball analyst.

Seriously, is there anything Ross can’t do?

