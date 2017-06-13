Davidson, Garcia get help from Holland in White Sox win

Avisail Garcia did his thing. Matt Davidson did his thing.

And for a change, the White Sox got something from their starting pitcher.

Davidson hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, Garcia drove in two runs to bolster his all-star candidacy and the Sox beat Baltimore 6-1. Davidson’s slam was the first of his career and Garcia had a two-run double in the fourth for the Sox, who have taken the first two games of the series with the Orioles.

Entering Tuesday, Garcia was second in the American League with a .333 batting average and fourth with 46 runs batted in. In the sixth, the Sox got a scare when he was hit in the left elbow by an Alec Asher pitch but he stayed in the game.

Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu celebrate with Todd Frazier after Cabrera and Abreu scored on a double by Avisail Garcia. | AP

Derek Holland also managed to do the same, which was welcome news for the Sox.

The veteran left-hander went six innings and allowed one run and eight hits while striking out five. He became the first Sox pitcher since Miguel Gonzalez on June 3 to work at least six innings, and delivered their first quality start since Gonzalez’s on May 28.

Entering Tuesday, the Sox had gone 13 games without a quality start (the longest streak in team history since at least 1913) and the rotation had a 6.31 ERA over the last 20 games.

Those runs were interrupted, but Holland didn’t get off to a great start.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the first when Manny Machado’s single one-hopped the left-field wall, bringing in Joey Rickard. Machado was thrown out by Melky Cabrera trying to stretch it into a double.

After that, Holland managed to keep Baltimore at bay. At one point he struck out four consecutive batters, and stranded a pair of runners in the third and fourth innings. He got out of the fifth when Mark Trumbo grounded into a 4-3 double play, as Sox second baseman Alen Hanson snagged the grounder, stepped on second and threw to first to end the inning.

Asher didn’t allow a hit for the first three innings but the Sox got to him in the fourth. Cabrera and Jose Abreu started the inning with singles before Garcia’s two-run double to the gap in left center gave the Sox the lead.

The Orioles had another chance in the sixth after Trey Mancini’s leadoff double but Holland again escaped without damage thanks to his defense. With one out, Cabrera leapt in front of the Sox bullpen in left to grab Welington Castillo’s drive and take away extra bases.

Davidson and the Sox didn’t miss their chance in the sixth against Asher.

Abreu singled, Garcia was hit by a pitch and Todd Frazier walked to load the bases for Davidson. With a full count, Davidson launched the first Sox grand slam of the season, and one with a 112.2 mph exit velocity that landed one or two rows from the outfield concourse behind the Sox bullpen in left.

Abreu had three singles.

