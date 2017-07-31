Davidson gets second straight walk-off winner, White Sox tip Jays

As scares go, this one was about as bad as it could get for the rebuilding White Sox and the 13,023 fans who witnessed it Monday night.

Seemingly, it could have been worse as the Sox’ prized prospect, second baseman Yoan Moncada, sustained only a bone bruise on his right knee from a nasty and scary outfield collision with right fielder Willy Garcia. Garcia suffered a head contusion from the impact, which prompted a collective groan from the Guaranteed Rate Field crowd when the replay of the collision was shown on the ballpark’s big scoreboard.

The Sox, who defeated the Jays on Matt Davidson’s RBI single with two outs in the ninth, will no doubt breathe easier if and when the results of a likely forthcoming MRI are known, but to know that Moncada, as well as Garcia, appeared to be OK must have had the Sox front office breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Moncada, ranked as the No. 1 prospect, was acquired in the December trade for Chris Sale and is something of a centerpiece of their aggressive rebuild.

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox grabs his knee after colliding with teammate Willy Garcia in the 6th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700011834

Converging on Blue Jay Darwin Barney’s fly ball near the line in short right in the top of the sixth inning, Garcia attempted to make a sliding catch and Moncada jumped over him in an attempt to avoid contact. But Moncada’s knee struck Garcia with considerable force on the right side of his face, snapping Garcia’s head to the side.

Both players received attention from trainers before Garcia got up and walked off under his own power. Moncada lay face down for an extended time before going off on the cart with a team doctor. X-rays were negative and Moncada is day to day, the Sox said. Garcia will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Garcia was unable to make the catch and Barney advanced to second with a double which scored three runs to give the Jays a 3-0 lead. The Sox challenged the call, which was upheld.

Moncada is 4-for-38 since being called up July 19 but his at-bats have been encouraging overall as he displays a relaxed patience and a good eye for the strike zone. An injury that would keep him out for an extended time would be a hindrance to his development, as the Sox planned to play him every day these last two months of the season.

Moncada was replaed by Yolmer Sanchez, whose home run in the eighth inning against Steve Pearce cut the Jays lead to 6-5.

Jose Abreu’s RBI single in the ninth tied it and Davidson’s RBI single won it against Roberto Osuna.

Sanchez’ home run followed Davidson’s two-run homer to right field, the third baseman’s team-high 22nd of the season. Davidson’s homer drove in Jose Abreu, who had doubled.

Davidson hit a walk off homer for the Sox on Sunday.

The Jays pounced on Sox starter James Shields for three runs on solo homers by Josh Donaldson in the first, and Russell Martin’s and Justin Smoak’s back to back shots in the fourth.

Hours earlier, the non-waiver trade deadline passed without the Sox – one of the busiest teams in baseball leading up to it — making a deal.

The Sox had lost 14 of their last 16 games, 17 of their last 20 and 26 of 35 going into the series opener against the Jays.