Davidson positioned for better results in 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Baseball is a non-contact sport but it will beat you up.

Just ask corner infielder Matt Davidson, a former first-round draft pick. After slumping and losing all confidence for a period of two years, Davidson figured something out, climbed his way back to success at AAA Charlotte and then to a call-up to the Sox last June 30.

In his second at-bat in a game against the Twins at U.S. Cellular Field and his first in the majors since 2013, Davidson singled against left-hander Tommy Milone. All was right in his world again, it seemed.

Until he rounded first base and felt something go awry in his right foot.

Two days later he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a fracture.

“It was tough,’’ Davidson said.

Ya think?

On Saturday, Davidson, batting fourth in the Sox Cactus League opener against the Dodgers, stepped into a batter’s box for the first time in eight months, healed from the injury. He lost all that time but the confidence in his swing was still there.

His outlook remains bright.

“I look at last year as a complete positive,’’ he said. “I’m so excited about where I am at with my swing, defensively and as a baseball player as a whole. I feel stronger and think I will perform better than I would have last year if I didn’t get hurt. I’ve improved my swing.”

Davidson singled and struck out in two at-bats. He also dived to his left in the field to retire Franklin Gutierrez.

“I’m just so excited to get this thing going,” he said.

Considered the third baseman of the future when the Sox traded closer Addison Reed four winters years ago, Davidson swatted 20 and 23 homers at Charlotte in 2014 and ’15 but he batted .199 and .203 and struck out a total of 355 times.

Dark times indeed for a player drafted in the first round by Arizona in 2009.

“I had no confidence at all for two years,’’ Davidson said.

“I was down and never recovered until the offseason after 2015. That’s when I learned how to hit.’’

Working with hitting coordinator Mike Gellinger, a behind-the-scenes organization instructor whom Paul Konerko and Jim Thome leaned on, flipped a switch.

“When I came up in the Diamondbacks system, I just debuted; I just hit,’’ Davidson said. “I didn’t really know what I was. I’ve really learned myself, and what I need to do to be successful.’’

Gellinger said Davidson’s swing was fine. His posture wasn’t.

“It equated to a lot of misses,’’ Gellinger said. “Now the bat travels in the zone a little longer. There’s not so many misses with those good pitches you get to hit.’’

At Charlotte last season, Davidson’s .268/.349/.444 slash line looked nothing like 2014 and ’15. He had 10 homers, 20 doubles and 46 RBI, and the Sox called him up.

“It’s never one thing for a hitter,’’ he said. “It’s not just pitch selection. Putting yourself in a better position will allow you to make better decisions.

“For me it was body position. I was staying back, and it made my swing look long and it made me late on a lot of pitches. Now I’m in the middle of my body. When I step I’m more like right in the center of my body and not on my back leg, which I did my whole career. You had to be perfect to make contact consistently.’’

The confidence he had as a rising prospect is back.

“When you lose your confidence, that’s kind of your biggest thing you have,’’ he said.

Davidson, who started at third base Saturday, has a chance to grab the bulk of at-bats as designated hitter this year, although manager Rick Renteria’s plan is to divide it up.

“He looks real good, not only in the box but defensively he’s moving around real well at third,’’ Renteria said. “He’s one of the guys who seems to mature, seems to be feeling comfortable in his own skin, which is a good thing.’’

He’s thankful the Sox have stuck with him.

“A lot of players don’t get as many opportunities as I’ve had these four years with the White Sox,’’ Davidson said. “The fact they kept me on the roster and stuck with me, I cant be more grateful.’’