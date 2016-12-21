Delle Donne ponders possible move as Sky surges ahead with Stocks

The Sky began a new chapter last week when Amber Stocks was introduced as the team’s new coach and general manager. But whether the franchise’s biggest star, 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, remains part of the Sky’s story isn’t nearly as set in stone.

Delle Donne suggested on the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast last week that her playing days with the Sky could be over. Delle Donne will be a restricted free agent in January, which opens up her options.

And leaving Chicago certainly appears to be a viable choice, but is one that would have to be approved by the Sky.

“For me, I’ve loved playing with my teammates – I think there’s a really great bunch of women there who have built on a lot,” said Delle Donne, who averaged 21.5 points per game, but missed the Sky’s playoff run with a thumb injury. “We’ve been through a lot as a team and hopefully, with Amber and a new system, it will be fresh for them.

“But for me, wherever I am, wherever I end up, I’ll be ready to play basketball.”

In a phone interview Tuesday, Stocks called Delle Donne a “very talented player with a unique skill set” who is valuable not only to the Sky, but to the WNBA. But when asked specifically if Delle Donne would be part of the Sky’s plans moving forward, Stocks said it was team policy not to publicly discuss personnel moves.

Yet, that’s what owner Michael Alter did Monday when he told VICE Sports that the decision has been made to pursue the possibility of trading Delle Donne.

“It doesn’t mean that we are definitely going to be trading her,” Alter said. “We’re only to be making the trade if it’s a good value for us. And if it isn’t, we won’t.”

The Sky declined to make Alter available. Delle Donne’s representative wrote in an email that Delle Donne would not be speaking further on free agency.

Alter gingerly danced around a question regarding a Delle Donne contract extension last week and said his priority was to meet with players to determine who wanted to be with the Sky as Stocks takes over as coach and GM.

But asked Tuesday if she felt Delle Donne wants to be part of that plan after speaking with the three-time All-Star, Stocks replied, “Elena is a smart, experienced player and she’s doing what a lot of players in her position (do) when they reach this point in their career where they have restricted free agency status. She’s exploring her options.

“It’s no different than us exploring our options during this free agency period as well.”

Delle Donne said on the podcast that she hasn’t given much thought to free agency. If the Sky decided not to trade her, Delle Donne said she would be willing to sit like former Sky center Sylvia Fowles did in 2015 ­– although she would rather not. But with both a wedding to fiancé Amanda Clifton and free agency looming, Delle Donne is looking for her best options for the future as she faces a season of change, both personally and professionally.

“Whatever the new year brings, I’ll be ready,” Delle Donne said.

