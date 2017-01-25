Delle Donne’s departure from Sky could be quickly approaching

Elena Delle Donne brings the ball up the court during a game last season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The reality of an Elena Delle Donne departure from the Sky becomes more imminent by the day.

Last week, a published report put the 2015 WNBA MVP in the middle of a trade to the Washington Mystics that reportedly would yield the Sky the Mystics’ first-round draft pick and All-Star center Stefanie Dolson.

Delle Donne’s representatives declined to comment on a possible move earlier this week. On Wednesday, a report – citing sources – said Delle Donne has been unhappy in Chicago for a number of reasons, including a revolving door that has ushered former teammates and coaches out during Delle Donne’s tenure.

The report also said Delle Donne felt out of place with the Sky.

Former Sky coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, who was fired in October, declined to comment when reached Wednesday. Chatman was hired to coach the Indiana Fever in November and said in a text message she wanted to focus on her Fever family.

Asked about any change in Delle Donne’s demeanor if she sensed the Sky star had become disgruntled, Chatman replied, “I don’t care to comment.”

Delle Donne won a gold medal with the United States women’s basketball team at last summer’s Rio Olympics. She missed the Sky’s playoff run with a thumb injury that required surgery. She is a restricted free agent, which allows the Sky to match any offer Delle Donne would receive.

In a podcast interview in December, Sky owner Michael Alter said he there was a strong possibility he would look to trade Delle Donne. Asked if he sensed Delle Donne wanted to remain in Chicago, Alter replied, “I think where she is right now is that she wants to pursue other options.”

WNBA free agency began on Jan. 15, but deals don’t become official until Feb. 1, the first day players are permitted to sign with new teams.

New Fire coach and general manager Amber Stocks has declined to comment on Delle Donne’s future, citing a team policy not to discuss personnel matters.

Delle Donne’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the report on Wednesday.

Delle Donne told the Hooked On Women’s Basketball podcast in December she would like to be closer to her home in Wilmington, Del., as she begins to focus on raising children with fiancé Amanda Clifton and being closer to her family. Delle Donne’s sister, Lizzie, was born deaf and blind and has autism as well as cerebral palsy.

“You have to think about your family, where you want to be living, where you want them to grow up and make some traditions,” Delle Donne said.

Delle Donne had traveled to China this week to join Shanxi of the Chinese basketball league for the playoffs. But Delle Donne experienced complications with with chronic Lyme Disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2008 and that forced her to miss 17 games in 2014.

In a press conference in China Wednesday, Delle Donne said she felt like she needed to return to the United States, but did not rule out returning in the future.

“Lyme disease is difficult to manage many times, especially now,” Delle Donne said. “I’m really struggling with my health right now.”

