Dennis Rodman breaks down during ‘GMA’ interview about North Korea

Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, after a flight from Pyongyang. | Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman has been highly criticized because of his recent trip to North Korea. And on Friday, he broke down on “Good Morning America” during an interview with Michael Stahan.

Rodman and his agent, Chris Volo, spoke Stahan about the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months and was released the same day Rodman arrived to Pyongyang earlier this month.

Volo said he asked “on behalf of Dennis” for Warmbier to be released, although the State Department has denied that Rodman’s trip to the country had anything to do with the student’s release. Rodman added that he wasn’t aware of Warmbier’s coma until after he was released.

Rodman added that he sees North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jung-Un as a different person beyond his political beliefs, and said he believes North Korea doesn’t “hate us,” calling for peace negotiations between President Donald Trump and Kim Jung-Un.

At the end of the interview, Stahan asked Rodman if he believed his trips to North Korea were worth all the backlash he’s received.

Rodman responded: “Yes,” and immediately began to break down.

He also said that he goes on these trips “out of the kindness of my heart.”

A petition started by Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation on change.org called for the NBA to strip Rodman from the Hall of Fame, which he has been a member of since he was inducted in 2011.

The petition claims that Rodman has “gone too far” with his eccentricities and relations to Kim Jong-Un, who Rodman considers a “friend for life.”

The petition is calling for Rodman’s removal on the grounds that he is “has damaged the integrity of the game of basketball,” and has more than 1,400 signatures since it was created Tuesday.

Rodman, who was a contestant on Donald Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” is one of the only Americans to have met with the North Korean leader.

During his 14 seasons with five teams in the NBA, Rodman won five championships and was named an All-Star twice. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.