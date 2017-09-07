Denzel Valentine says he knows exactly what kind of player he is

LAS VEGAS – Fred Hoiberg still has no idea who his starting point guard will be by the time the regular season is about to tip off.

The coach admitted to that on Sunday.

“Honestly, I don’t know,’’ Hoiberg said. “The three we have on our roster right now with Jerian [Grant], who had a really good three days [of minicamp], Cam [Payne] was excellent in the three days and then obviously didn’t have his best night [in his Saturday Summer League debut], and then Kris [Dunn] coming in, who we’re all still trying to get to know a little bit. We’ve all watched film from his clips in Minnesota.

“But it’s open competition. I’m excited about seeing these guys go out and who will deserve that playing time.’’

Second-year Bulls player Denzel Valentine knows who it’s not. It’s not him, and that’s a good thing.

Last year at this time, Valentine – then a rookie out of Michigan State drafted by the Bulls in the first round – was getting work at the point guard spot in Summer League.

By the middle of the regular season, his role was that of just a three-point shooter. The kick guy when Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade or Rajon Rondo would drive to the rim.

Confused on what Valentine really is in this league?

No worries. While the Bulls have been trying to find a role for Valentine, he’s confident that he’s never lost the idea of what he can be for this team.

“Yeah, that’s definitely I think one of my goals is to play-make a little bit, get back to what I was doing in college and a little bit in the Summer League last year, but yeah, I think that’s the idea to play-make a little bit, but also to be that all-around player that’s on the floor,’’ Valentine said. “I know what I am. Just depending on what team you’re on and who you have on your team, what role you play in. That wasn’t my role last year, but I think the opportunity is going to come up where I can increase my role now. It’s up to me now. I’ve got the opportunity. I just gotta take advantage of it.’’

What works in Valentine’s favor is Hoiberg’s offense. The third-year coach wants to play with pace, so that means any of the guards or wings that grab a defensive rebound are asked to go ahead and push the ball up the floor and initiate the offense.

The days of seeking out Derrick Rose and then Rajon Rondo after a rebound are now over with. Both of those veterans all but demanded that the ball be put in their hands to initiate the offense.

“That’s what I kind of like about his offense too is that pretty much everybody touches the ball if you do it the right way,’’ Valentine said. “Everybody is playing together, making plays for one another, and trying to get the best shot.’’

High praise

Former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau knows newly-acquired Zach LaVine well from their one year together in Minnesota, and raved about his work ethic.

“He’s going to be terrific,’’ Thibodeau said. “He’s a great worker. He puts a lot into it. I’m sure the people in Chicago already recognize that and see that.

“When you look at what Zach has done as a 22-year-old player, it’s very impressive. He has made great strides each year. And he’ll continue to make strides because of the way he approaches things.’’

LaVine was acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade.