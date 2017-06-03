Denzel Valentine warming up to bigger role with Bulls

Bulls rookie guard Denzel Valentine (45) averaged 8.2 points in 21.8 minutes in five games since Doug McDermott was traded to the Thunder. (Nick Wass/AP)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Denzel Valentine was proudly wearing his “Lansing” sweatshirt when he arrived at Detroit’s Country Day School for the Bulls’ shootout Monday.

“I saw somebody on Instagram, they had it on,” the Bulls rookie guard said. “And I DM’ed him and said, ‘I need one.’ And they sent me one. Me and my brother got one.”

Valentine wears that shirt everywhere he goes, but it had special meaning Monday upon his return to Michigan — he starred at Sexton High School and at Michigan State in Lansing.

This “homecoming” was a little better than Valentine’s first one as a pro. He did not play in the Bulls’ 102-91 loss to the Pistons on Dec. 6 at the Palace. This time he is at least on the fringe of the rotation.

“I’m excited,” Valentine said. “But at the same time, I can’t put too much into it. I’m just looking at it as another game to get better.”

Valentine admitted it was difficult to sit on the bench when the Bulls lost to the Pistons in December.

“You’ve got a lot of fans, a lot of people supporting you and you don’t get to play — it kind of bums you out a little bit,” Valentine said. “But at the same time, I’m doing the job I dreamed about doing. So I’m just glad I’m getting another chance to get better and what do you know — I’m back in the rotation.”

Valentine came into Monday night’s game averaging 8.0 points in 21.8 minutes in five games since Doug McDermott was traded to Oklahoma City. But he made 11-of-23 three-pointers in that span. In the five games prior to the trade, Valentine was 4-of-16 on three-pointers.

PT boosts BP

Second-year forward Bobby Portis also has benefitted from added playing time following the trade of Taj Gibson to the Thunder. He came in off promising games against the Nuggets (12 points, six rebounds, three steals), Warriors (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Clippers (11 points, seven rebounds). It’s the first time all season Portis has scored double-figures in three consecutive games.

“He’s taken advantantage of the trade and inserting him in the starting lineup … playing with great energy,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I loved his little flurry right before halftime [eight points in the final 1:20 vs. the Clippers].

“He gets out and runs. He’s one of our better screeners. He’s going to rebound and battle and that’s what we’re looking for out of Bobby every night.”

Blast from the past

Former Bulls center Luc Longley caught up with former teammate Bill Wennington prior to Monday night’s game. Wennington and Longley were teammates on the Bulls’ second three-peat in 1995-96 through 1997-98. The duo, in fact, combined for 25 points in the historic 108-86 dismantling of the Sonics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in 1996.

Longley coached current Pistons center Aron Baynes on Australia’s Olympic team in Rio.