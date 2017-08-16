DePaul basketball announces nonconference slate at new Wintrust Arena

DePaul men's basketball will begin play in Nov. 2017 at Wintrust Arena, shown here in renderings. | Provided

DePaul will play against its longtime rival Notre Dame on Nov. 11 in its inaugural season at Wintrust Arena.

The school announced a challenging, 12-game nonconference slate of games Wednesday.

The Blue Demons will play in seven nonconference games at its new $173 million, 10,000-seat arena, located in the South Loop, beginning with an exhibition game Nov. 5 against IU Northwest as part of a doubleheader with the DePaul women’s team.

Two local teams highlight the nonconference schedule: Northwestern will visit Wintrust Arena on Dec. 16 and, in its only true road game, at UIC on Dec. 9.

As part of the Dave Gavitt Tipff Games, DePaul will travel on Nov. 17 to play Illinois for the first time in 60 years. The Blue Demons will play in what should be an incredibly challenging PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon, where they will play Michigan State, Connecticut or Oregon and then Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma or Portland

Other games on the home schedule will be Delaware State (Nov. 13), Youngstown State (Dec. 2), Central Connecticut State (Dec. 6), Alabama A&M (Dec. 11) and Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 21).

Times and the Big East portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.