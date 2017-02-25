DePaul mounts comeback, but falls short vs. Seton Hall

DePaul guard Billy Garrett Jr., left, drives against Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez during the first half Saturday in Rosemont. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Led by senior Billy Garrett Jr., DePaul rallied from 20-points down to cut the deficit to one point, but fell short against Seton Hall, 82-79 on Saturday.

The Pirates began the second half on a 14-2 run that boosted their eight-point intermission lead to 20, 49-29, with 16:26 to play.

DePaul cut it the lead to 55-50 midway through the half and to 77-76 when Garrett made a clutch three-pointer with 21 seconds left. DePaul fouled on the next possession and Seton Hall’s Khadeen Carrington made both free throws to give the Pirates a three-point lead. The Blue Demons could not convert in its final possession.

Garrett matching a career high with 26 points. Eli Cain added 21 and Tre’Darius McCallum scored 15 points for the Blue Demons (9-20, 2-14 Big East conference)

Seton Hall was led by Desi Rodriguez, who scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. He was 8 of 15 from the floor for the Pirates (18-10, 8-8). Carrington added 18 points and six assists, Angel Delgado had 16 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, and Myles Powell had 15 points and four steals.

The Blue Demons return to action Tuesday on the road against Providence. Saturday was DePaul’s penultimate game at Allstate Arena. The team will play its home games at Wintrust Arena in the South Loop. The final game for DePaul in Rosemont will be against Xavier on Saturday.