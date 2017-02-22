DePaul snaps 10-game skid with 67-65 win over Georgetown

Billy Garrett made two free throws with 0.2 seconds left and DePaul beat Georgetown 67-65 on Wednesday night in Washington to snap a 10-game losing streak.

DePaul’s Eli Cain made a steal and fed Tre’Darius McCallum for a fastbreak basket to tie the game at 65 before Jessie Govan airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds for Georgetown, setting up Garrett’s full-court sprint to the basket where he was fouled by Akoy Agau.

Garrett led by the Blue Demons (9-19, 2-13 Big East) with 15 points. R.J. Curington added 14 points and McCallum 13.

Govan scored 18 points, Rodney Pryor 14 and Marcus Derrickson 11 for the Hoyas (14-14, 5-10), who had won six straight games in the series, including a 76-73 victory on Jan. 31.

DePaul's Billy Garrett Jr. (5) is defended by Creighton's Davion Mintz (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) ORG XMIT: NENH107

Georgetown built a 14-point lead in the first half but DePaul rallied to tie it at 36 before Curington hit a 3-pointer with a minute to go for a 39-36 lead at the break. The Blue Demons took their largest lead of seven early in the second half.