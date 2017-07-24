Report: Derrick Rose leaning toward Cavs over Lakers

Derrick Rose would rather stay in the Eastern Conference and play for the Cleveland Cavaliers than head out West and join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

The free-agent guard, who trains in Los Angeles in the offseason, met with the Lakers last week. But according to Wojnarowski, the former league MVP is interested in playing for a contender and will meet with the Eastern Conference champs today in Cleveland.

The Cavs’ situation could be the best fit for Rose, 28, who is coming off his best season in five years.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland and out from under the shadow of LeBron James. The Spurs, Knicks, Heat and Timberwolves are high on Irving’s destination list, the report stated. The Bulls were, too, until they traded Jimmy Butler.

If Irving gets his wish, it would open up the starting point guard position for Rose, who averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists for the Knicks last season, giving him the 19th-best player efficiency rating among points guard. Irving had the 8th-highest PER.

The Cavs would reportedly offer Rose a one-year, minimum contract of $2.1 million. Irving is due $60 million over the next three seasons.

If Rose went to the Lakers, it would likely be in a backup and mentoring role to rookie sensation Lonzo Ball. Plus, the rebuilding Lakers are far from contending in the stacked Western Conference.

Rose began his career with three great seasons for the Bulls, punctuated by the league MVP in 2010-11. He played in 240 regular-season games during that stretch. Beset by knee injuries, Rose has played in 230 games over the past six years.