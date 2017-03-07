Derrick Rose could do a sign-and-trade, then land in Milwaukee

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25) passes away from Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ORG XMIT: MSG102

Former Bulls star Derrick Rose could be headed back to the Midwest.

ESPN reported Monday that Rose, a free agent who has quickly worn out his welcome with the New York Knicks, will meet with the Milwaukee Bucks today.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is meeting with Milwaukee Bucks officials today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

There has been widespread speculation that the Knicks will re-sign Rose, then trade him to acquire draft picks or other assets. The Bucks don’t have cap space now, so acquiring Rose via trade might be their best hope of landing the former NBA MVP.

Rose, 28, played in 64 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists.

The Bucks are reportedly trying to clear space for the veteran point guard. Reports of the potential move did not play well in Milwaukee.

when you hear the bucks are meeting w/ derrick rose pic.twitter.com/6R2BubbGEH — Rex Sheild (@Sheild__) July 3, 2017

@drose hey guy, I think we both know Milwaukee isn't a good fit for you. — Jermaine Event (@MyNamesJermaine) July 3, 2017