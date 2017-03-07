Former Bulls star Derrick Rose could be headed back to the Midwest.
ESPN reported Monday that Rose, a free agent who has quickly worn out his welcome with the New York Knicks, will meet with the Milwaukee Bucks today.
There has been widespread speculation that the Knicks will re-sign Rose, then trade him to acquire draft picks or other assets. The Bucks don’t have cap space now, so acquiring Rose via trade might be their best hope of landing the former NBA MVP.
Rose, 28, played in 64 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists.
The Bucks are reportedly trying to clear space for the veteran point guard. Reports of the potential move did not play well in Milwaukee.