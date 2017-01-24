Deshaun Watson compared to Michael Jordan; wait … what?

MOBILE, Ala. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney caused a stir Tuesday during the first day of Senior Bowl practices by referencing a Chicago icon.

“I’m just telling you, if they pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Swinney said after the Cleveland Browns’ first practice with the South team concluded.

“I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about. I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best by a long shot.”

Swinney’s comments were made in reference to the Browns, who own the first overall selection.

Deshaun Watson won't play in the Senior Bowl (Getty Images)

His words could also be shrugged off as overzealous praise by a heralded player’s coach.

But quarterback-needy teams, including the Bears, Browns and 49ers, will undoubtedly chat with Swinney about Watson.

It’s considered a thin draft class for quarterbacks. Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman, a member of the Bears-coached North team, is considered the best one at the Senior Bowl.

But Watson would have headlined the week had he not declined his invitation — and an opportunity to work with the Browns — after leading Clemson to a national championship.

“He’s the same guy every day and always ready,” Swinney said. “He comes to every meeting prepared. That’s how you change things.”

When it comes to quarterbacks, the Bears, of course, have to be mindful of what the Browns do, whether it’s in free agency or the draft. Their concern stretches beyond the first round.

While coach John Fox wouldn’t name any players, Browns coach Hue Jackson specifically said he was impressed by Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs after the first day of practice.

“He completes the ball,” Jackson said. “He’s athletic. He has a good arm. He throws the ball extremely well. I was a little surprised in how well he threw the ball.”