‘Desperate’ Blackhawks could dress seven defensemen for Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This isn’t what the Blackhawks had in mind when they reacquired Johnny Oduya at the trade deadline. It’s not what Oduya had in mind, either.

“Expect more,” Joel Quenneville said of the veteran defenseman.

With that in mind, it looks like Quenneville is leaning toward dressing seven defensemen in Thursday night’s do-or-die Game 4 at Bridgestone Arena, with Oduya staying in the lineup but Michal Kempny drawing in. Both Kempny and Oduya said they were unsure if they would play, but Quenneville said he “could” go with seven defensemen.

Considering how little Jordin Tootoo has played (5:29 in Game 1 and 6:57 in Game 3), and considering how much Quenneville is likely to double-shift Patrick Kane as the Hawks desperately seek some goals, it’s not too drastic a measure. But it’s a sign of just how much Oduya has struggled in the series.

Johnny Oduya said his play has been "not very good" so far in the series with the Predators. (AP Photo)

“Not very good,” Oduya said of his play so far. “Obviously, there has to be more levels than what it is right now.”

Kempny has only played in four games since Oduya entered the Hawks lineup on March 9. But the possession-driving, puck-moving 26-year-old defenseman feels he’s ready to go.

“If I would play, I would be very glad I would do my best, put 100 percent into the game,” Kempny said via an interpreter. “It’s not a good feeling [to watch], especially when you see your team losing. But I believe it’s going to change today.”

Trailing 3-0 in the series, the Hawks obviously know they’re out of breathing room. Brian Campbell said, “There’s nothing but desperation now.” Of course, it’s easy to say that if they win this one, things can change quickly with the series returning to Chicago for Saturday night’s Game 5. But they have to get there first.

And with the Hawks’ long history of overcoming playoff adversity, don’t expect what Duncan Keith once referred to derisively as a “Disney” speech to fire up the troops tonight.

“When you’re down [3-0], it’s hard to be enthusiastic and then rah-rah,” Quenneville said. “Everybody’s got inner drive that, hey, we have to find a way to get some excitement by winning a period, winning a game. That enthusiasm can be very dangerous for a team like us. We have to find a way to capture it.”

