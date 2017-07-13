Desperate times for Cubs lead to acquisition of Jose Quintana

The biggest thing to come out of the Cubs’ acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday is not that they and the crosstown rival White Sox actually did business together, though that indeed is a shocker.

It’s how desperate the Cubs are, more desperate than any reigning World Series champion in memory. Three months of sustained mediocrity apparently will do that to you.

They traded their top two prospects, outfielder Eloy Jiminez and hard-throwing pitcher Dylan Cease, along with two other minor-leaguers, to the Sox for Quintana, a lefty who for much of his career has been as reliable as Greenwich Mean Time.

That the Cubs dealt their two best prospects for a fine No. 2 or a very good No. 3 starting pitcher is a strong indication of their desperation level. They think they have a good chance of winning a very down National League Central. The Quintana acquisition certainly helps.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

But anyone who views this as Rick Sutcliffe riding to the rescue misunderstands what Quintana is. He’s not a messiah. He’s not an ace. He’s a good, reliable starter who has yet to prove himself on a stage as big as the one he’s about to scale.

That’s why it’s hard to look at this as a trade guaranteed to turn around the Cubs’ fortunes. It’s easier to look at it as a trade needed to stir up a roster that has been so vacant-eyed, so strangely lethargic as to be almost unrecognizable. You win the World Series for the first time in 108 years and you respond with a 43-45 first half?

I recommended in a recent column that Cubs president Theo Epstein stand pat, arguing that the defending champs got themselves into this and that they should get themselves out. Epstein obviously saw a team that needed help to ward off the possibility of a disastrous sequel to last year’s blockbuster movie.

Quintana doesn’t strike me as a pitcher who puts a team on his back and takes it for a long ride. He had a 3.51 earned-run average in his White Sox career, which is very good in the American League. The Cubs are banking on the idea that all the players who struggled in the first half of the season will suddenly come to life. That would have to include Quintana, who was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA with the Sox this season.

Was there anything in the first half that points to a Cubs team that has a significant run in it, even with the addition of Quintana and the return of Kyle Hendricks off the disabled list? The most remarkable attribute of the 2017 Cubs is how unremarkable they are.

I don’t see Quintana changing that all by himself. I see him as a piece of a puzzle the Cubs will have under contract for the next three years. I see an answer going forward for the possible loss of Jake Arrieta through free agency and for John Lackey’s ineffectiveness.

While we’re on the topic of vision, I’d like to see Kyle Schwarber start hitting. Same with Ben Zobrist. And Jake Arrieta pitching well – I’d like to see that too.

Thursday’s deal is a gamble for both teams, as trades always are. The Sox risk the eternal humiliation of giving their rival to the north the missing piece in its quest to win back-to-back World Series. The Cubs risk giving up their two best prospects for a pitcher who might not thrive in the bright lights and sunshine of Wrigley Field.

It’s impossible to know who won the trade, if it helped both teams or whether it will end up being a scoreless tie once history takes a look at it in 10 years.

What we do know is that the Sox’ farm system is so loaded that the franchise will be able to field an entire minor-league all-star team next season.

Trading top prospects was built into Epstein’s long-range plan. Getting young talent is why the Cubs tanked all those seasons and lost all those games. You construct a farm system with the idea that some would-be stars will be used as trade bait when the franchise becomes successful.

But did anybody see things going like this, after a World Series victory for the ages?

Desperate times, indeed.