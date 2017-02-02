Despite ‘awkward’ feeling, Mike Singletary hopes Bears improve

HOUSTON — Despite calling his relationship with his former team “awkward,” Mike Singletary said it was maddening to watch the team struggle to improve in recent years.

“Any time your team is not winning, it’s frustrating,” the former linebacker great said Thursday. “Obviously that’s understood. Hopefully they find the right pieces and start putting it in place.”

He called the Bears a great franchise that has been “trying to go what they need to do,” but aren’t there yet.

“I think they’re trying to put the pieces in place,” he said.

Mike Singletary said the Bears' defense needs an identity. (AP)

Singletary returned to coaching in June after a two-year hiatus, joining the Rams as a defensive assistant. The former 49ers boss would like to be a head coach again; he interviewed for the Bears job that went to Marc Trestman in 2013.

“The Bears situation has been a little awkward,” he said. “I had a chance to interview a couple years ago for that situation. Since that time, because as a player you’re with the Bears and they remember you a certain way. When you have a player, you go, ‘He was a great player, but I don’t know as a coach.’ “

He referred to himself as “kind of a book that they’ve read — but I’ve grown since then.”

Once known for their bruising defense, the Bears’ unit needs to define itself again, he said.

“I think they have some good players,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “I think it’s just a matter of, everything comes down to a mindset and identity. Who are we?”

It’s a good question.

“I think without pointing a finger or without doing that, I think the Bears have gone through the transition of redefining that identity,” said Singletary, who was touting a Hyundai Super Bowl ad. “Getting back to that place they want to be — hopefully this offseason they can find it.”

Defense, he said, “should always be sexy.”

“Some teams make the argument that with the rules they have today, you go out and score as many points as you can and everybody’s happy,” he said. “For me, defense is like finance — it’s not about how much money you make, it’s about how much you keep.”

He said he respects what coach John Fox is “doing and trying to do.”

“If there’s ever an opportunity to come home,” he said, “they know where I’m at.”