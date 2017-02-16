Despite injury, illness, Wade leaves his impression on Bulls

Robin Lopez, Dwyane Wade, Taj Gibson, Nikola Mirotic, and Jerian Grant watch their team play against the Minnesota Timberwolves from the bench during the Timberwolves' 117-89 win over the Bulls on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Dwyane Wade had found a groove before a wrist injury took him out of the lineup.

Wade reached double figures in the four games he appeared in on the Bulls’ six-game West Coast trip, including a 31-point performance against the Kings when the Bulls watched a comfortable lead disappear, only to have Wade come to the rescue.

But after scoring 18 points against the Suns, Wade’s wrist became an issue.

Wade missed his third straight game Thursday against the Celtics. After participating in practice Wednesday, Wade woke up with flu-like symptoms Thursday morning, which kept him at home.

“It’s frustrating,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He was in a good rhythm and so to go down right now with the wrist injury, now the illness, the (All-Star) break is coming at a good time for him.”

The same goes for the Bulls as a whole.

The Bulls won’t play until next Friday when they host the Suns before traveling to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers Saturday. Hoiberg expects Wade to be back at full strength after the break. Despite not contributing on the floor, Wade has left his impression.

Wade, along with guard Rajon Rondo, has served as a mentor to younger players like rookie Denzel Valentine, who, like other reserves, has seen increased playing time while Wade, Nikola Mirotic, Jimmy Butler and Paul Zipser have worked through injuries.

Valentine was part of the Bulls’ 54-point bench contribution in Tuesday night’s win over the Raptors and has benefitted from Wade’s experience. When Valentine returns to the bench, Wade is often the first to greet him.

“He still as a very positive impact on our team even when he’s not out there on the court,” Hoiberg said.

Jimmy Butler, who has been dealing with a heel injury, played in his second straight game Thursday and will represent the Bulls as an All-Star this weekend in New Orleans. Although the Bulls are a different team with Butler on the floor, Wade’s absence has also created a noticeable difference.

“It takes away one of our stronger options,” forward Taj Gibson said Thursday. “D-Wade hurts you in so many different ways. He can post guards up, his 3-point shot has been great for us this year, but just his leadership and his tenacity – we really want that and need that some games.”

Shutting out the noise

Hoiberg, who has NBA experience as player, coach and in the front office, said before Thursday’s game he does his best to ignore the rumor mill when it comes to the upcoming trade deadline. While plenty of speculation has been made what the Bulls will – or won’t – do next week, Hoiberg inferred that he was fine with the Bulls moving ahead as they are.

“I like our guys,” Hoiberg said. “When we were at full strength last week, we were playing pretty good basketball. Hopefully, we get back to that here soon when the break’s over and hopefully, we can have a good stretch run.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.