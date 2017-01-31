Despite long memories, hockey players quick to forgive, forget

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Duncan Keith’s short pass was poorly delivered, right in Jamal Mayers’ feet. As he tried to fish the puck out from between his skates with his head down, Mayers got run over with a clean — but massive — shoulder-to-shoulder hit by a San Jose Sharks forward.

Keith, mad at the opponent and mad at himself, went ballistic, jumping the Sharks forward and trying to pound him into submission while Mayers lay flat on the ice.

That Sharks forward? Andrew Desjardins.

Almost exactly four years later (the incident was on Feb. 5, 2013), Desjardins and Keith were back at SAP Center in San Jose, only now as teammates and friends. Hockey players have long memories, though, and when Desjardins was acquired by the Hawks at the trade deadline in 2015, it was one of the first things that came up.

“It was more of a joke for us,” Desjardins said .”It might have been different if one of us would have taken a big punch or [if Mayers] had gotten hurt, or if there was some dirtiness involved. But we just kind of laughed about it when I got here.”

As the calendar turns to February, it’s officially trade season in the NHL. The Hawks are always active this time of year, and figure to make some sort of addition by the March 1 deadline. And given the physical and fiery nature of hockey, that inevitably could lead to some awkward moments when a new face arrives.

“There are always cases of a team maybe making too many moves at a deadline, where it might disrupt the chemistry a little bit,” Jonathan Toews said. “But I don’t think we’ve seen that yet.”

It happens less than it used to. Free agency, international competitions, and shared sponsors and agents have broken down the walls between opponents. Everyone seems to know everyone these days, and the bad blood that builds up on the ice rarely spills over into real life.

“You have a hatred for some guys,” defenseman Brent Seabrook said. “But there’s a lot of guys you come across through the years that you hate playing against, and then you meet them as a teammate, or at a bar, or at an All-Star game, or an Olympics, or a World Championship, or a World Cup, or whatever it may be, and you find out they’re pretty good guys.”

Even Toews gets along off the ice with his mortal hockey nemesis, San Jose’s Joe Thornton. Starting with a post-whistle punch by Thornton in 2012, the big veteran’s endless needling of Toews led to a full-blown fight on Feb. 15, 2013, at the United Center, and several mini-scraps since.

But they were Team Canada teammates at the World Cup in Toronto last fall.

“There were a couple years there where he liked to try and push my buttons and come after me on the ice,” Toews said. “But I’ve always had a lot of respect for him. I just liked him a lot as a guy off the ice. I’ve had the chance to play with him and the Olympics [in 2010] and the World Cup. He’s always a guy I looked up to and really enjoyed being around, because he’s a really positive, happy guy.”

Jordin Tootoo has spent a career getting into scraps with opponents, racking up 90 fights in his 13 seasons — including one against Seabrook back in 2006. And when Tootoo arrived in New Jersey in 2013 after spending eight seasons in Nashville, he was bracing for the worst.

But it was quite the opposite.

“A lot of the guys were like, ‘We’re happy you’re on our side now, because you’re a pest to play against,’” Tootoo said. “We’re bred to compete, but at the end of the day, we all understand that you do what you’ve got to do for your team to win.”

So while seemingly every hockey player remembers every big hit, every scrum, every cheap shot ever delivered over the course of their careers, it’s all swept aside once your enemy becomes your teammate.

There’s really no other choice.

“Once somebody becomes your teammate, you’re all in it for the same thing, and you’re all trying to work toward the same goal,” Seabrook said. “Whoever it is and whatever happened, you just have to move on.”

