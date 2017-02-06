Dexter Fowler gets ring, closing book on Cubs career

Dexter Fowler will always be a part of Cubs history. He was the leadoff man and center fielder for their first champion in 108 years, and hit a home run to begin Game 7 of last year’s World Series.

“Those are memories that you’ll never lose,” Fowler said.

But that’s in the past, and Friday further closed that chapter of Fowler’s career.

Prior to the series opener, Fowler was presented his World Series championship ring by Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward before being joined by numerous Cubs and Theo Epstein for a photo. Fowler was given a video tribute and ovations when he got his ring and stepped up for his first at-bat, where he homered off John Lackey.

Dexter Fowler returned to Wrigley Field on Friday as a member of the Cardinals. | AP

In two years with the Cubs, Fowler was a key part of the lineup and the clubhouse. That ended this offseason, when he left Chicago and signed a five-year deal with St. Louis. There was just one loose end, and that was tied up when Fowler was given his gaudy jewelry.

“Getting a ring is like closing a chapter of my life,” Fowler said.

The Cubs have already visited St. Louis twice, so Fowler’s seen plenty of his former teammates. And he’s played at Wrigley as a visitor before, so that’s not new to him. What is new is coming back with St. Louis, the Cubs’ rival and potentially their toughest competition for a division title.

And Fowler can see the race between the teams going into the fall.

“You look at the track record, (the Cards) won a bunch of championships,” Fowler said. “Both good teams, back and forth. Excited to see who’s out on top.”

Regardless of who comes out on top, Fowler will maintain strong relationships with his former teammates.

He said he still talks to Rizzo, Heyward and “the boys over there” and texts jokes back and forth.

“We still got a good relationship. When you come out here, it’s between the lines,” Fowler said. “But after the game we might have some dinner or a drink or something and chill.”

And yes, Fowler still talks to David Ross, who happens to be announcing Sunday night’s game for ESPN.

“I told him he better have a book for me. I want it signed and personalized, the whole nine (yards),” Fowler said. “It’s great for him. Great individual. Couldn’t be happier for him.”

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow