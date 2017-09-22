Did Jimmy Butler troll the Bulls during Timberwolves media day?

Jimmy Butler’s day as a Bull may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still interested in seeing how the team competes— or fails — without him this season.

During his first media days with the Timberwolves, Butler sat down with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner to do a short Q&A session.

Aschburner asked Butler about his transition from the Bulls to the Timberwolves was going.

“New is good,” he responded.

Minnesota Timberwolves new point guard Jimmy Butler, right, pats Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau on the back during a press conference at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. | Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

But the most interesting answer in the six-minute interview comes toward the end when Aschburner asked what one team Butler was interested in seeing this season.

Butler immediately blurted “the Chicago Bulls” and then gave a subtle smirk.

“Rooting for them?” Aschburner asked.

But the three-time All Star swerved from directly answering the question.

“I just want to see what they do,” Butler said.

So, did Butler throw shade at the Bulls? Watch the interview below:

Despite making it clear he wanted to stay and win in Chicago, Butler was surprisingly traded to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster draft night trade deal. In return, the Bulls picked up Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen.