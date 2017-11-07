Did Luis Aparicio boycott of All-Star tribute carry into AL clubhouse?

MIAMI — Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Latin American-born greats of the sport before Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park. The list includes Hall-of-Famers Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, Tony Perez, Pedro Martinez and Ivan Rodriguez.

It also included Luis Aparicio — the star shortstop from Venezuela who began his big-league career with the White Sox more than 60 years ago — until Tuesday. That’s when the 83-year-old tweeted in Spanish that he could not “celebrate while the youth of my country die fighting for ideals of freedom.”

Anti-government protests in Venezuela have carried on for over three months, with at least 92 dead and more than 1,500 injured, according to reports.

Three of the four 2017 All-Stars who are from Venezuela — including White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia — stayed away from their lockers throughout Tuesday’s designated pregame time with the media. That led to speculation that Garcia, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Royals catcher Salvador Perez may have been making their own statement in support of their countrymen.

Hall of Famer Luis Aparicio is honored during the 2005 World Series with other players from the Sox' 1959 pennant winner.

Garcia, at 26 a first-time All-Star, hails from Anzoategui, Venezuela, in the northeastern region of the country.

