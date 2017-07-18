Dodgers, Kershaw extend White Sox losing skid to five

Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, and rookie Cody Bellinger’s RBI single against Miguel Gonzalez in the first inning held up as the only run in the Dodgers’ 1-0 victory over the White Sox before 23,088 Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox lost for the fifth straight time and have dropped eight of their last nine games, their American League worst record falling to 38-53. The Dodgers have won 10 straight.

As they took the field to face the Dodgers — owners of baseball’s best record at 65-29 after the win — word was spreading that teammates Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle were close to being traded to the Yankees, a potential distraction as it was. And then they got to face Kershaw, who scattered seven hits while striking out seven and walking one. Kershaw (15-2) lowered his ERA to 2.07.

Gonzalez made his first start since going on the disabled list with a sore shoulder June 18. The right-hander struck out five and pitched around five walks to post six innings of one-run ball.

Clayton Kershaw delivers during the first inning against the White Sox Tuesday. (AP)

Kenley Jansen allowed a warning track flyout to Sox home run leader Matt Davidson and a two-out single to Yolmer Sanchez, but recorded three outs in the ninth for the save.

Ceasing to be a Cub

Right-hander Dylan Cease, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect acquired in the trade for Jose Quintana, expressed his appreciation for the care and coaching he received in the Cubs system Tuesday, a day after pitching his first game for the Sox’ Class A affiliate at Kannapolis. But now it’s time to move on.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter,’’ he said of moving from an organization that won the World Series in 2016. “All that matters is what I’m learning, and getting better, and hopefully make it and be part of something special. What the Cubs are doing is great but I obviously didn’t have anything to do with that. It’s exciting to be in a system like this one where there are so many talented guys and the potential to do something great is there.’’

Cease, who had Tommy John Surgery in 2014, isn’t satisfied with how he is executing pitches right now but has “learned a ton” this year. Command of his mid to upper 90s fastball which has touched 100 is priority one, he said.

“I need to keep getting innings and get experience to keep working on things,’’ he said.

Cease pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first start for Kannapolis Monday.

The Cubs “not only took a chance on me in the draft [knowing he needed surgery], they rehabbed me back, invested a bunch of resources in teaching me and helped change my mechanics,” Cease said. “The mental strength program there was great. In terms of growth, they taught me what I never thought I could learn in just a couple short years.”

Award for Avisail

Avisail Garcia is the Sox recipient of the 2017 Heart and Hustle Award, which honors players who demonstrate a passion for the game and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. It’s the only MLB award voted on by former players.

“He is having a breakout year and getting more notice for his skills, we have appreciated this quality of his since day one,’’ Sox vice president Ken Williams said.