Yu Darvish traded to Dodgers in blockbuster deal at trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a blockbuster acquisition at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Rangers right-handed starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

First reported by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, the deal with send the four-time All Star to the Dodgers in exchange for three minor-league prospects: second baseman Willie Calhoun, right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy and shortstop Brendon Davis.

Only minutes before the non-waiver trade deadline, Yu Darvish has tweeted a picture of himself standing at his locker in the Rangers clubhouse wearing a Texas cap.

With trade speculation swirling about Darvish, the right-hander from Japan had the worst start of his five seasons with Texas.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish adjusts his hat as he works the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Arlington, Texas. |

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP

The 30-year-old Darvish allowed 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings against Miami on Wednesday — not exactly an encouraging audition for any potential suitors. That raised his ERA from 3.44 to 4.01, but Darvish said afterward he’d been tipping pitches and could easily fix that problem.