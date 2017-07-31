Does the Wilson/Avila trade make the Cubs make World Series favorites?

Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila and relief pitcher Justin Wilson celebrate the team's 6-3 win over the Twins on July 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. | Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

It took less than two weeks out of the All-Star break for the Cubs to catch the Brewers in the National League Central.

Did it take only a few hours Sunday for them to catch the Dodgers and Astros as World Series frontrunners?

Maybe if the starters keep pitching like they have since the break, and the hitters keep on their 2½-week trend (and Anthony Rizzo’s sore back doesn’t turn out to be serious).

What’s certain is that the question resonates with a lot more credibility after the Cubs closed the deal late Sunday with the Detroit Tigers that landed closer Justin Wilson and veteran catcher Alex Avila.

Combined with their trade over the break for Jose Quintana, the Cubs have won July with a few hours before Monday afternoon’s deadline.

Now the defending champs have to prove it by winning again in October.

Enter Wilson, the 30-year-old left-hander with 13 saves, a 2.68 ERA and better numbers against right-handed hitters than lefties.

He becomes the fourth member of the Cubs bullpen with recent success as a full-time closer and yet another with playoff experience.

When asked the one need at the trade deadline he saw as the club’s ideal fit, manager Joe Maddon said “that high-leverage, later-inning guy that you’re really comfortable with. So you can spread the work out a little bit more evenly.”

The bullpen already had pitched well this season, especially of late – throwing 11 scoreless innings with only three hits allowed during the team’s series victory over the Brewers at Miller Park over the weekend.

Avila, a former All-Star who played for the White Sox last year, fills the veteran catcher spot vacated when Miguel Montero was jettisoned last month for critical comments about teammate Jake Arrieta.

Quintana, acquired from the White Sox at the break, already has energized the clubhouse and the rotation since his arrival, going 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three starts.

“I think our guys do a great job of recognizing our need and then not being afraid to go out and get it,” Maddon said, “at the expense sometimes of giving up prospects.”

Last year that meant acquiring 100-mph closer Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees for a package built around then-top-prospect Gleyber Torres. For Quintana, that meant a package built around then-top-two prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.

And Sunday night, the Cubs parted with their top remaining hitting prospect, switch-hitting infielder Jeimer Candelario, and promising Class A shortstop Isaac Paredes.

The Tigers also get a player to be named later or cash.

“They read the tea leaves pretty well, knowing what we’re all about right now,” Maddon said of the front office.

Right-hander Dylan Flora was designated for assignment by the Cubs to make room on the 40-man roster for the new players (Candelario also clears a spot).

The club is expected to announce corresponding 25-man roster moves before Tuesday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks.

Rookie catcher Victor Caratini will be optioned to AAA Iowa as one of the moves. Barring a DL move, the Cubs are expected to option a reliever to Iowa, possibly Justin Grimm.

