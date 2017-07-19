Dolson, positive offensive energy help spark Sky’s recent success

Stefanie Dolson has had a positive influence for the Sky in her first year with the team - both on the court and off. (Photo by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sky center Stefanie Dolson is a firm believer in positive energy. So when she found her teammates down on themselves during a five-game losing skid earlier this season, Dolson did what she does and became the source of the positivity she sensed was lacking.

But during a recent stretch when the Sky have won four of their last five games – including a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Storm Tuesday night – Dolson contributed even more.

Dolson earned WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday and then on Tuesday, was named as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team along with teammate Allie Quigley.

The accolades followed a weeklong stretch when Dolson led the conference in scoring (20.7 ppg.) and was third in field goal percentage (.575). The Sky (7-13), who face the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday at Staples Center, have benefitted as they attempt to turn things around following a slow start.

“With our team, no matter what the game (result) is, you’ve just got to keep looking forward,” Dolson said. “I’m always a happy person, always looking at the positive things and I just try to relay that to my other teammates and make sure that everyone has a good attitude no matter where we are.”

Dolson’s impact has been felt even more recently as veteran guard Cappie Pondexter has been out while in the WNBA’s concussion protocol. Pondexter is expected to be upgraded to probable prior to Thursday’s game.

With Quigley pacing the Sky’s scoring attack, Dolson has established herself in an offense that is reminiscent of the style she thrived in during her college career at Connecticut. That comfort level and Dolson’s ability to assert herself has proven to be a good combination. Dolson is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and has found a rhythm with point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

“It feels great to just feel a little bit more comfortable with our execution and the way our flow game is happening naturally,” Dolson said.

As Dolson has found her groove, so have the rest of her teammates. The five-game turnaround, which includes just a double overtime loss to the Dallas Wings, has seen the Sky find a chemistry and offensive effectiveness that hasn’t always been there this season. But after a victory Tuesday when the Sky trailed by as many as 19 points, a confidence that has began building of late again emerged.

“There’s always a little bit of time for a grace period and a learning curve,” Sky coach Amber Stocks said. “We are getting in sync with our offensive flow. We’re moving the ball extremely well and everybody is understanding their role.”

That includes Dolson, who will be making her second All-Star appearance, before she hopes that she and the rest of her teammates can carry their momentum into a second-half turnaround.

“We just do what we’re doing,” Dolson said. “It just shows how much growth we’ve had. We just have to keep fighting and staying together as a team.”

