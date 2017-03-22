Don’t be surprised by Bears’ interest in quarterback Mark Sanchez

The Bears’ depth chart at quarterback starts with Mike Glennon and ends with Connor Shaw. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the Bears have interest in adding another quarterback.

Enter Mark Sanchez.

The fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft, Sanchez is set to visit the Bears on Thursday. News of the visit, which was first reported by NFL Network late Tuesday, led to a hullabaloo on social media.

But the addition of Sanchez or another veteran quarterback wouldn’t preclude the Bears from drafting one early in April.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez. (AP)

The Bears simply need more at quarterback. Did you really think the Bears would be entering their offseason program with just Glennon, Shaw and a rookie-to-be-named-later at quarterback?

Sanchez, 30, might not have turned into the franchise quarterback the Jets hoped he would be, but he can still be a serviceable backup. He has a 37-35 record over seven seasons.

There is more, too.

Sanchez can also be a veteran voice in a quarterbacks room that will be one of the Bears’ youngest this season — especially if a rookie is added to it. Sanchez has spent time in different offensive systems with the Jets, Eagles, Broncos and Cowboys.

Sanchez spent last season with the Cowboys, and by all accounts, he had a close relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott, who was named the NFL offensive rookie of the year. With Tony Romo recovering from a back injury, Sanchez was Prescott’s chief mentor.

“As competitive as I am and as much as I want to play and I want the ball and I want to be out there, there’s a job to do,” Sanchez told the Star-Telegram last season. “There’s a respect. There’s a professionalism in this locker room, in this building and out on the field. I think what would I want to hear? What did I capitalize on? What did I miss? What experience can can I draw on and say ‘be wary of this. I don’t want to cloud your head. But from my experience I can’t tell you what to do, but I can tell you what happened to me.’ ”