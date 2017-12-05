Dowell Loggains: Ex-Bears QB Jay Cutler will be ‘wonderful’ on TV

Jay Cutler joked last week that he, as the newest Fox color analyst, would “crush every play call” Dowell Loggains made this season.

Friday, the Bears’ offensive coordinator said, with a smile that he’s prepared.

“I’m perfectly ready for Jay to criticize our offense,” Loggains said after the first of three rookie minicamp practices at Halas Hall. “I’ll hear it before you guys do — through text message.”

The two are close, and figure to remain so even after Cutler starts his second career alongside Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Ex-Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is a Fox analyst. (AP)

“I think he’s gonna be wonderful,” Loggains said. “Jay’s an extremely talented person. He’s a smart person.

“Jay will be successful in whatever he chooses to do — and I think he’s going to do a wonderful job.”

Cutler would have preferred to remain with the Bears. Had the team not cut him, he wouldn’t have considered retirement. Asked if he was surprised Cutler couldn’t find a job on the field — instead of watching from the broadcast booth — Loggains made it sound as though Cutler’s career change was of the quarterback’s own making.

“I think Jay was really content on the decision he made and what he’s doing,” Loggains said. “And I think that was the path that he was very comfortable going down.”

Cutler has been effusive in his praise for Loggains, even before he joined the Bears’ coaching staff two years ago. He told ESPN Radio last week that Loggains deserved to be a head coach one day.

“There are probably people that are gonna say I’m kinda building him up because I’m friends with him and have known him forever, but I wouldn’t do that,” Cutler said. “He’s an unbelievable coach.”