Dowell Loggains’ importance to Bears shouldn’t be overlooked

MOBILE, Ala. – It only was one play during 7-on-7 work on the second day of practice for the Senior Bowl, but Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains didn’t like what he heard or saw.

And it needed to be fixed immediately.

So with the NFL world watching in the stands of Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, Loggains called his North team’s offense back to huddle.

Loggains then leaned in and eavesdropped to make sure his play call was delivered correctly and that every player went to the right spots.

Dowell Loggains finished his first season as the Bears' offensive coordinator. (AP)

All of it was reminiscent of moments last year during the offseason program when Loggains first was promoted to oversee the Bears’ offense after Adam Gase left for the Dolphins.

Loggains’ demanding ways were exemplified by his bark and bite then, so it wasn’t surprising that those traits showed up in Mobile.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to do this before,” Loggains said. “We’re very fortunate to do it. It should help us a lot.”

That said, Loggains’ importance should no longer be overlooked. He’ll play a vital role in arguably the most important decision of general manager Ryan Pace’s tenure — determining the franchise’s future at quarterback.

Whether it’s moving on from Jay Cutler, pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo, re-signing Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley or both or slotting quarterbacks on the draft board, Loggains’ opinion matters.

What does Loggains look for quarterbacks?

“Leadership,” Loggains said. “[It’s] the ability to handle adversity, and really [it’s] just being able to be the face of the franchise and being able to stand in front of the locker room, be in the huddle and call plays right and execute.”

At one point last season, Loggains seemingly became everyone’s favorite scapegoat outside Halas Hall. It was thought that the Bears’ low point totals would lead to change, that coach John Fox should find a more experienced option.

But most critics ignored that Loggains was making something out nothing.

Loggains won games with three different starting quarterbacks and resurrected Barkley’s once-lost career. He helped rookie Cody Whitehair transition to center and ran the ball well with rookie Jordan Howard, even though top guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton missed time with injuries. He found ways to move the ball despite missing receivers Alshon Jeffery (suspension) and Kevin White (broken leg) and tight end Zach Miller (broken foot).

Loggains’ ability to handle all the above not only won over Fox and Pace, but impressed many around the league.

“There were definitely areas that we were happy with, that I was happy with with myself,” Loggains said. “There’s also a lot of room to get better. I’m excited about the process of getting started with that.”

Coaching the Senior Bowl helps, too. Beyond evaluating quarterbacks, Loggains will have three practices, a week’s worth of meetings and an actual game to work with his new assistants, running backs coach Curtis Modkins and offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

Loggains, of course, was involved in their vetting. It’s part of his growing influence.

Washburn appealed to Loggains because of a similar scouting background and his year spent with Gase in Miami, where he gained an understanding of the Bears’ system.

“There’s not much transition for him coming in,” Loggains said.

Modkins stood out because of his experience with different backs and schemes. Loggains referenced Modkins’ work with Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and former 49ers coach Chip Kelly.

“He’s seen a different perspective and different offenses, which he can bring ideas to our offense and make it better,” Loggains said.

Still, everything starts at quarterback.

This week, Loggains’ priorities start with getting to know Nate Peterman (Pittsburgh), C.J. Beathard (Iowa) and Sefo Liufau (Colorado) on the North team.

“You get to sit in a room and grind tape and watch these guys live,” Loggains said. “And that’s the best part of our jobs, the football part of it.”